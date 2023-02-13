Banyan Partners Fund III Cuts Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited , each representing four ordinary shares (YSG)

Fintel reports that Banyan Partners Fund III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 185.50MM shares of Yatsen Holding Limited , each representing four Class A ordinary shares (YSG). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 222.79MM shares and 12.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yatsen Holding Limited , each representing four ordinary shares is $1.37. The forecasts range from a low of $1.12 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual revenue for Yatsen Holding Limited , each representing four ordinary shares is $4,018MM, a decrease of 4.98%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatsen Holding Limited , each representing four ordinary shares. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSG is 0.08%, a decrease of 68.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.73% to 95,874K shares. The put/call ratio of YSG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 34,939K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,452K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,767K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,822K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 13,135K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 11,177K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,139K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yatsen Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leader in the rapidly evolving Chinabeauty market with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in Chinaand around the world. The Company has launched three fast-growing, successful color cosmetics and skincare brands: Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice, and has recently acquired Galénic, an iconic premium skincare brand. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities that disrupt every part of the traditional beauty industry value chain and deliver greater value to its customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

