Banyan Partners Fund III Cuts Stake in Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar (WDH)

Fintel reports that Banyan Partners Fund III has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 115.74MM shares of Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Class A Ordinar (WDH). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 119.97MM shares and 3.82% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar is $2.57. The forecasts range from a low of $1.92 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.90.

The projected annual revenue for Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar is $418MM, a decrease of 84.66%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13, a decrease of 87.25%.

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDH is 0.09%, an increase of 39.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 5,683K shares.

Apoletto holds 2,229K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 200K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 206.53% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 42.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 51.94% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Waterdrop Inc. is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

