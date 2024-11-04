Banyan Gold Unveils Promising AurMac Project Results

Banyan Gold (TSE:BYN) has released an update.

Banyan Gold Corp. has reported promising drilling results from its AurMac Project, revealing high-grade gold veins that enhance the understanding of the Powerline Deposit’s structure. These findings, alongside favorable gold prices, position Banyan for a potential resource update and economic assessment. The company is set for future exploration and drilling in 2025.

