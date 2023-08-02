News & Insights

Banyan Gold (BYAGF) Price Target Increased by 46.46% to 0.94

August 02, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Banyan Gold (OTC:BYAGF) has been revised to 0.94 / share. This is an increase of 46.46% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 1.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 275.68% from the latest reported closing price of 0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banyan Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYAGF is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BYAGF / Banyan Gold Corp Shares Held by Institutions

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 21,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

