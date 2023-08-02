Banyan Gold (BYAGF) Price Target Increased by 46.46% to 0.94

The average one-year price target for Banyan Gold (OTC:BYAGF) has been revised to 0.94 / share. This is an increase of 46.46% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 1.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 275.68% from the latest reported closing price of 0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banyan Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYAGF is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 23,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 21,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.