Banxico's monetary posture in restrictive territory, says board member Espinosa

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

February 15, 2023 — 11:28 am EST

Adds background on rate hikes and inflation, Espinosa quote

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa said on Wednesday that the bank's monetary posture is in restrictive territory and that the balance of risks to inflation remains tilted to the upside.

Espinosa's comments come after the bank's five-member governing board unanimously voted last week to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00%, above market forecasts, citing a complex inflation scenario and suggesting future hikes would be smaller.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has raised its benchmark interest rate by 700 basis points during the current hiking cycle, which began in June 2021, as inflation surged past its target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

"The magnitude of these increases has allowed us to achieve a restrictive monetary stance," said Espinosa.

The Feb. 9 decision by Banxico came hours after data showed consumer prices in Latin America's second largest economy rising in January above December readings and market expectations.

