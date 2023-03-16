Banxico's main focus is inflation, board member says in response to bank fears

(Updates with additional information, quote)

MERIDA, Mexico, March 16 (Reuters) -

Bank of Mexico deputy governor Galia Borja said on Thursday the institution's main focus was tackling inflation when asked how fears of a banking crisis roiling U.S. and European markets could impact monetary policy at the central bank.

"Many variables come into play," Borja told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking convention in the city of Merida in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. "But the main one is inflation, which is our mandate."

"The behavior of inflation is more important, but we take everything into account," she added.

The failures last week of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SVB) during a period in which central banks have been rapidly raising interest rates to tackle inflation have rippled through financial markets around the globe.

The turmoil has fueled speculation that it could lead to a rethink of monetary policy at central banks. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Kylie Madry Editing by Dave Graham) ((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: MEXICO INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1)

