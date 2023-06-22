News & Insights

Banxico holds interest rate at 11.25% for second straight meeting

June 22, 2023 — 03:13 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday, in line with analysts' forecasts, as inflation in Latin America's second largest economy slowed to its lowest in more than two years.

The decision by the central bank's five-member board was unanimous.

The announcement came after official data published earlier in the day showed consumer prices rose less than expected in early June, with annual headline inflation slowing to 5.18% in the first half of the month, the lowest since March 2021.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, first paused its rate hikes in May after a nearly two-year hiking cycle that began in June 2021 and brought the interest rate up by 725 basis points to combat rising inflation.

In a statement, Banxico projected that inflation was still forecast to reach its 3% target in the first quarter 2024.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

