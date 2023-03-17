US Markets

Banxico governor: February inflation is good news, more data to consider before next meeting

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 17, 2023 — 07:32 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MERIDA, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governor Victoria Rodriguez said on Friday that February inflation data is good news, underscoring that there is more upcoming data that will need to be considered before the bank's next monetary policy decision.

Mexico's core consumer prices slowed by more than expected to 8.29% in the year to February, data from statistics agency INEGI showed last week, providing some relief as Latin America's second-largest economy grapples with high inflation and interest rates.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.