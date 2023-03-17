Banxico governor: February inflation is good news, more data to consider before next meeting

MERIDA, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governor Victoria Rodriguez said on Friday that February inflation data is good news, underscoring that there is more upcoming data that will need to be considered before the bank's next monetary policy decision.

Mexico's core consumer prices slowed by more than expected to 8.29% in the year to February, data from statistics agency INEGI showed last week, providing some relief as Latin America's second-largest economy grapples with high inflation and interest rates.

