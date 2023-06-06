News & Insights

US Markets

Banxico faces challenges to improving public communication -Heath

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

June 06, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional details from paper

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico faces challenges to make its communications clearer, more concise and effective and it should push to improve transparency with the public, deputy governor Jonathan Heath wrote in a paper published on the bank's website on Tuesday.

The bank is Mexico's monetary authority, responsible for setting interest rates and combating excessive swings in consumer prices.

Heath suggested a number of measures which he and his coauthor Jaime Acosta argued would improve communication, including having board members participate equally in giving conferences, publishing opinions and giving interviews.

In the co-authored paper published on the bank's website, Heath and Acosta, an adviser to the bank, argue that as communication efforts advance, the public will have a better understanding of the central bank's decision making.

The pair argue that better communications can positively affect expectations in regard to inflation and the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The paper stressed that forward guidance for Banxico's policy decisions must be as explicit as possible, underlining that it reflects opinions based on the latest information.

However, such guidance is not a guarantee or commitment to certain policy decisions since data can change, Heath and Acosta wrote.

The paper also appears in the June edition of the "Mexican Economy Magazine" published by Mexico's National Autonomous University.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Alistair Bell)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.