Banxico faces challenges to improving public communication -Heath

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico faces challenges to make its communications clearer, more concise and effective and it should push to improve transparency with the public, deputy governor Jonathan Heath wrote in a paper published on the bank's website on Tuesday.

The bank is Mexico's monetary authority, responsible for setting interest rates and combating excessive swings in consumer prices.

Heath suggested a number of measures which he and his coauthor Jaime Acosta argued would improve communication, including having board members participate equally in giving conferences, publishing opinions and giving interviews.

In the co-authored paper published on the bank's website, Heath and Acosta, an adviser to the bank, argue that as communication efforts advance, the public will have a better understanding of the central bank's decision making.

The pair argue that better communications can positively affect expectations in regard to inflation and the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The paper stressed that forward guidance for Banxico's policy decisions must be as explicit as possible, underlining that it reflects opinions based on the latest information.

However, such guidance is not a guarantee or commitment to certain policy decisions since data can change, Heath and Acosta wrote.

The paper also appears in the June edition of the "Mexican Economy Magazine" published by Mexico's National Autonomous University.

