Banxa Holdings Reports Growth Amid Market Challenges

November 28, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSE:BNXA) has released an update.

Banxa Holdings Inc. reported a 25% increase in Total Transaction Volume and a 10% rise in Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, driven by product innovation and new partnerships. Despite a softer market, the company achieved a 67% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, showcasing robust bottom-line performance through strategic cost management and reduced debt facilities.

