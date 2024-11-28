Banxa Holdings Reports Growth Amid Market Challenges

Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSE:BNXA) has released an update.

Banxa Holdings Inc. reported a 25% increase in Total Transaction Volume and a 10% rise in Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, driven by product innovation and new partnerships. Despite a softer market, the company achieved a 67% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, showcasing robust bottom-line performance through strategic cost management and reduced debt facilities.

