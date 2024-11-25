Banxa Holdings Announces Financial Results Schedule

Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSE:BNXA) has released an update.

Banxa Holdings Inc. has announced the release schedule for its September Quarter FY25 unaudited financial results, set for November 28, 2024. The company will also host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results, inviting investors and shareholders to join. Banxa is a key player in the crypto industry, providing infrastructure that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency into their platforms seamlessly.

