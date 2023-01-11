'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes success with SAG nominations

Adds more nominees

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at the Golden Globes, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honor at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The films will compete for best movie cast with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Banshees" and "Everything Everywhere" led all movies with five SAG nominations each.

The awards are voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union and are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards.

Winners are scheduled to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, two weeks ahead of the Oscars. The show will be streamed live on Netflix Inc's NFLX.O YouTube channel.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.