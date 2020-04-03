BANR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/7/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/7/20, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.41, payable on 4/17/20. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $31.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 4/7/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BANR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.12 per share, with $60.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.07.

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.