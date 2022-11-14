US Markets
Banque Saudi Fransi hires for dollar bonds issue

November 14, 2022 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE said on Monday it intends to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and has hired banks including Citi C.N and HSBC HSBA.L to arrange the debt sale.

Citi, JPMorgan Securities JPM.N, HSBC, Merrill Lynch International BAC.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Saudi Fransi Capital will act as joint lead managers, Banque Saudi Fransi said in a stock exchange filing.

US Markets
