Banque Saudi Fransi hires for dollar bonds issue

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE said on Monday it intends to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and has hired banks including Citi C.N and HSBC HSBA.L to arrange the debt sale.

Citi, JPMorgan Securities JPM.N, HSBC, Merrill Lynch International BAC.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and Saudi Fransi Capital will act as joint lead managers, Banque Saudi Fransi said in a stock exchange filing.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.