Banque Misr raises stake in CI Capital to 24.7%

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state-owned Banque Misr said on Thursday it had bought an additional 9% stake in CI Capital CICH.CA, bringing its holding in the investment bank to 24.7% and making it the biggest shareholder.

Cairo-based CI Capital is active in securities brokerage, research, asset management, custody, leasing and microfinance.

"It is another step in our strategy to develop our non-banking financial services businesses enabling us to serve our customers' diverse financing needs," a Banque Misr statement quoted its chairman Mohamed El Etreby as saying.

The statement did not give the transaction value.

CI Capital on Thursday reported first half net profit of 178.8 million Egyptian pounds ($11.25 million) on revenue of 1.0 billion pounds.

($1 = 15.8900 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Patrick Werr;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

