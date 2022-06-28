US Markets
Banorte hires Bank of America, submits non-binding offer for Citibanamex- source

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX has submitted a non-binding offer for Citibanamex, Citigroup's Mexico retail unit, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The Mexican lender has hired the investment banking unit of Bank of America BAC.N to advise on the bid, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Banorte declined to comment on the matter. Bank of America did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Santander has also submitted a non-binding offer for Citi's Mexican unit, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The Spanish bank has hired Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S and Goldman Sachs to look at a potential bid for Citibanamex C.N.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

