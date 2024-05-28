News & Insights

Bannix Acquisition Corp. Faces Nasdaq Compliance Deadline

May 28, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (BNIX) has provided an announcement.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is facing non-compliance with Nasdaq due to the delayed filing of its financial reports for Q1 2024 and the fiscal year 2023. This could lead to the delisting of its shares if the company doesn’t rectify the situation. They have been given until June 24, 2024, to present a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance and potentially up to October 16, 2024, to submit the overdue reports. The company has announced its intention to file the necessary documents within 60 days to avoid further complications and has issued a press release regarding the notice received from Nasdaq.

