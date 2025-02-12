Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Deadline for Initial Business Combination to March 14, 2025

Bannix Acquisition Corp. extends its business combination deadline to March 14, 2025, following a stockholder vote.

Quiver AI Summary

Bannix Acquisition Corp. announced an extension of the deadline for completing its initial business combination from February 14, 2025, to March 14, 2025. This decision follows a prior proposal approved by stockholders allowing for up to six one-month extensions. The Board's latest extension was implemented at the request of its sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, which will contribute funds to the trust account based on the number of shares that remain unredeemed. Bannix is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on merging or acquiring other businesses. The release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements concerning the company's management expectations and potential risks.

Potential Positives

The extension of the Deadline Date provides Bannix Acquisition Corp. additional time to pursue a successful business combination.

The decision to implement the extension indicates ongoing support from the Sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, enhancing financial stability during the acquisition process.

The prior approval from stockholders for the multiple extensions demonstrates strong confidence and trust in Bannix’s strategic approach.

Potential Negatives

The decision to extend the Deadline Date multiple times may indicate ongoing difficulties in securing a viable business combination, raising concerns about the company's operational effectiveness.

The need for continued extensions could signal a lack of confidence among investors regarding Bannix's ability to complete a timely transaction.

The structure of the Sponsor's loan arrangement may be viewed unfavorably, as it suggests reliance on external funding rather than solid operational progress.

FAQ

What is the new Deadline Date for Bannix Acquisition Corp.?

The new Deadline Date for Bannix Acquisition Corp. is March 14, 2025.

Why was the Deadline Date extended?

The Deadline Date was extended at the request of the Sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, to allow more time for a business combination.

How many times can Bannix extend the Deadline Date?

Bannix can extend the Deadline Date up to six times for an additional month each time.

What will happen if the Extension is implemented?

If the Extension is implemented, the Sponsor will deposit a loan into the trust account based on shares not redeemed.

What type of company is Bannix Acquisition Corp.?

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BNIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BNIX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannix Acquisition Corp. (“Bannix”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has decided to extend the date by which Bannix must consummate an initial business combination (the “Deadline Date”) from February 14, 2025 for an additional month, to March 14, 2025.





As previously disclosed, at an annual meeting of its stockholders held on September 6, 2024, Bannix’ stockholders voted in favor of a proposal to amend Bannix’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as amended, the “Amended Charter”) to provide Bannix with the right to extend the Deadline Date up to six times for an additional one month each time (the “Extension”) until March 14, 2025.





Also as previously announced, if an Extension is implemented, the sponsor of Bannix, Instant Fame LLC (the “Sponsor”), or its designees will deposit into the trust account, as a loan, the lesser of (x) $25,000 and (y) $0.05 for each share that is not redeemed in connection with the special meeting.









On February 12, 2025, the Board, at the request of the Sponsor, decided to implement the twenty-fourth Extension and to extend the Deadline Date for an additional month to March 14, 2025.







About Bannix Acquisition Corp.







Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.











Contact :







Bannix Acquisition Corp





Douglas Davis, CEO





(302) 305-479







doug.davis@bannixacquisition.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.