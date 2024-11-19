News & Insights

Stocks

Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Deadline for Business Merger

November 19, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bannix Acquisition Corp. ( (BNIX) ) has provided an update.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. has announced an extension of its deadline to complete an initial business combination, moving it to December 14, 2024, with the possibility of further monthly extensions until March 14, 2025. This decision comes as part of a strategic move to provide more time for potential mergers or acquisitions, supported by its sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, which will loan funds for each extension. Investors and market watchers should note Bannix’s ongoing efforts to finalize a business combination within this extended timeframe.

See more data about BNIX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.