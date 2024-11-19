Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Deadline for Business Merger

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bannix Acquisition Corp. has announced an extension of its deadline to complete an initial business combination, moving it to December 14, 2024, with the possibility of further monthly extensions until March 14, 2025. This decision comes as part of a strategic move to provide more time for potential mergers or acquisitions, supported by its sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, which will loan funds for each extension. Investors and market watchers should note Bannix’s ongoing efforts to finalize a business combination within this extended timeframe.

