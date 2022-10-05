Commodities

Banning Russian aluminium would create uncertainty about LME's role -Rusal

Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Banning Rusal's metal will fuel volatility in the London Metal Exchange's aluminium contracts and create uncertainty about the role of the exchange in the metals industry, the Russian aluminium giant said in a letter seen by Reuters.

Last week, the world's largest and oldest market for trading metals, said it was considering a consultation on whether Russian metal should continue to be traded and stored in its system.

The letter addressed to "partners" and sent on Tuesday said if there is a consultation, Rusal will highlight potential impacts such as disruption of the aluminium supply chain due to "potential change of regional delivery dynamics".

