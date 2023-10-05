Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 2.25

The average one-year price target for Bannerman Energy (OTC:BNNLF) has been revised to 2.25 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 2.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.10 to a high of 2.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.09% from the latest reported closing price of 1.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bannerman Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNNLF is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.63% to 16,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 8,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,637K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 14.96% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 6,941K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,363K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 2.61% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 39.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.