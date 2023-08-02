Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) Price Target Increased by 1141.33% to 2.19

The average one-year price target for Bannerman Energy (OTC:BNNLF) has been revised to 2.19 / share. This is an increase of 1,141.33% from the prior estimate of 0.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 2.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.65% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bannerman Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNNLF is 0.35%, an increase of 88.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 14,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 7,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 17.68% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 6,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,429K shares, representing a decrease of 16.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 21.54% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 360K shares.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 95K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 81K shares. No change in the last quarter.

