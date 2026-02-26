Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) Price Target Increased by 17.30% to 4.35

The average one-year price target for Bannerman Energy (OTCPK:BNNLF) has been revised to $4.35 / share. This is an increase of 17.30% from the prior estimate of $3.71 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.12 to a high of $4.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.72% from the latest reported closing price of $2.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bannerman Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNNLF is 1.46%, an increase of 115.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.40% to 28,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,286K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,403K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 29.12% over the last quarter.

URAN - Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNNLF by 7.66% over the last quarter.

