Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN) Price Target Increased by 18.32% to 6.24

The average one-year price target for Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN) has been revised to $6.24 / share. This is an increase of 18.32% from the prior estimate of $5.27 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.91 to a high of $6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.72% from the latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bannerman Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMN is 1.46%, an increase of 115.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.40% to 28,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 14,111K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 6.39% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 9,286K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,403K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 29.12% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 4,509K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares , representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 17.46% over the last quarter.

URAN - Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF holds 82K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 7.66% over the last quarter.

SETM - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMN by 1.11% over the last quarter.

