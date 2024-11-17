News & Insights

Bannerman Energy Announces New Securities Quotation

November 17, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Bannerman Energy (AU:BMN) has released an update.

Bannerman Energy Ltd has announced the quotation of 15,796 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from November 15, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions. This move could potentially impact Bannerman’s stock liquidity and attract investor interest.

