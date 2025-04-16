BANNER Earnings Results: $BANR Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANNER ($BANR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.29 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $160,190,000, beating estimates of $143,412,204 by $16,777,796.

BANNER Insider Trading Activity

BANNER insiders have traded $BANR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P.G. MCLEAN (Executive VP, Banner Bank) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $113,445

BANNER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of BANNER stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

