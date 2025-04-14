BANNER Earnings Preview: Recent $BANR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANNER ($BANR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $143,412,204 and earnings of $1.24 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BANR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BANNER Insider Trading Activity

BANNER insiders have traded $BANR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P.G. MCLEAN (Executive VP, Banner Bank) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $113,445

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BANNER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of BANNER stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BANNER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BANNER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BANR forecast page.

BANNER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BANR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BANR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $69.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $67.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.