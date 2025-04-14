Stocks
BANR

BANNER Earnings Preview: Recent $BANR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

BANNER ($BANR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $143,412,204 and earnings of $1.24 per share.

BANNER Insider Trading Activity

BANNER insiders have traded $BANR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES P.G. MCLEAN (Executive VP, Banner Bank) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $113,445

BANNER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of BANNER stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANNER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

BANNER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BANR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BANR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeffrey Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $69.0 on 10/18/2024
  • Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $67.0 on 10/17/2024

