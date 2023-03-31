Banner CFO Peter Conner To Retire, Robert Butterfield To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Banner Corporation (BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank, Friday announced that CFO Peter Conner intends to retire, effective October 10, 2023.

He will also be retiring from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Banner Bank, effective April 10, 2023.

Effective April 11, 2023, Robert Butterfield, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Banner Bank, will be promoted to Executive Vice President of the Bank, will succeed Conner in the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and will become a member of the Bank's Executive Management Committee.

To ensure a smooth transition, Butterfield will continue to report to Conner.

Conner joined Banner Bank as CFO in 2015 as part of the AmericanWest Bank acquisition.

