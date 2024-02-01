Banner Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BANR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.13, changing hands as low as $44.35 per share. Banner Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.31 per share, with $67.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.93.

