Banner (BANR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.10, changing hands as high as $59.16 per share. Banner Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.10 per share, with $66.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.21.

