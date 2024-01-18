Banner (BANR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Banner (BANR) reported revenue of $152.46 million, down 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.54 million, representing a surprise of -1.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.8% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 63.4% versus 61% estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-performing assets : $30.13 million compared to the $28.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 63.4% versus 61% estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-performing assets : $30.13 million compared to the $28.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30.13 million compared to the $28.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-performing loans : $29.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.68 million.

: $29.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.68 million. Total Average interest-earning assets : $14.66 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.58 billion.

: $14.66 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.58 billion. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-interest income : $14.05 million compared to the $14.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.05 million compared to the $14.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income : $138.41 million versus $139.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $138.41 million versus $139.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) : $141.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.38 million.

: $141.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.38 million. Mortgage banking operations: $5.39 million versus $1.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Banner have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Banner Corporation (BANR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

