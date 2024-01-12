Banner (BANR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Banner (BANR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating a decline of 22% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $155.54 million, representing a decrease of 9.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Banner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 61.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $28.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $27.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Average interest-earning assets' will likely reach $14.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income' to come in at $139.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-interest income' should arrive at $14.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.07 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Banner shares have recorded returns of -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BANR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

