News & Insights

Stocks

Banner Bank Promotes James M. Costa to COO and CRO

May 30, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banner (BANR) has shared an update.

Banner Bank has elevated James M. Costa to Chief Operating Officer while retaining his current role as Chief Risk Officer. Costa, who has been with the bank since 2021, brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles at Mann Lake Group and TCF Financial Corporation. In his new dual role, he will receive a $500,000 annual salary, bonus potential, and a robust executive relocation package, reflecting the bank’s confidence in his abilities to guide operations and risk management strategies.

Learn more about BANR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BANR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.