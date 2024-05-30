Banner Bank Promotes James M. Costa to COO and CRO

Banner (BANR) has shared an update.

Banner Bank has elevated James M. Costa to Chief Operating Officer while retaining his current role as Chief Risk Officer. Costa, who has been with the bank since 2021, brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles at Mann Lake Group and TCF Financial Corporation. In his new dual role, he will receive a $500,000 annual salary, bonus potential, and a robust executive relocation package, reflecting the bank’s confidence in his abilities to guide operations and risk management strategies.

