Banner About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BANR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/22, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 8/12/22. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $60.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 8/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BANR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.02 per share, with $66.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.67.

In Thursday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently trading flat on the day.

