Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Shareholders might have noticed that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.9% to US$15.69 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$14m were what the analysts expected, Bankwell Financial Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.38 per share, an impressive 25% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:BWFG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Bankwell Financial Group are now predicting revenues of US$61.4m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 38% to US$1.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$61.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.61 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 8.6% to US$19.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Bankwell Financial Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bankwell Financial Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Bankwell Financial Group that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.