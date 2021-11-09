Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.14, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWFG was $31.14, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.98 and a 99.62% increase over the 52 week low of $15.60.

BWFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BWFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports BWFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 334.67%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bwfg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.