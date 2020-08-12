Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BWFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.99, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWFG was $15.99, representing a -46.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 32.48% increase over the 52 week low of $12.07.

BWFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BWFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports BWFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -62.77%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

