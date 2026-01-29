Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Reveals Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.144 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $2.963 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to $26.94 million from $20.19 million last year.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

