Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.08 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $1.93 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $50.591 million from $48.191 million last year.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.08 Mln. vs. $1.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $50.591 Mln vs. $48.191 Mln last year.

