Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.37 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $9.09 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.3% to $32.78 million from $25.95 million last year.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.37 Mln. vs. $9.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $32.78 Mln vs. $25.95 Mln last year.

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