Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.09 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.12 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $25.95 million from $21.90 million last year.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.09 Mln. vs. $1.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $25.95 Mln vs. $21.90 Mln last year.

