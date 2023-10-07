Bankwell Financial Group (FRA:33W) Price Target Increased by 6.26% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group (FRA:33W) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.26% from the prior estimate of 30.72 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.62 to a high of 35.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.90% from the latest reported closing price of 23.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33W is 0.03%, a decrease of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 2,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 282K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33W by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33W by 17.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 161K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33W by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 145K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33W by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 120K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 33W by 0.37% over the last quarter.

