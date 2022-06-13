Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (Symbol: BWFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.49, changing hands as low as $32.15 per share. Bankwell Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWFG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.78 per share, with $36.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.35.

