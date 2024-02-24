Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group (NasdaqGM:BWFG) has been revised to 35.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.10% from the latest reported closing price of 24.94 / share.

Bankwell Financial Group Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWFG is 0.03%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.53% to 3,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 282K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 163K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 160K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 135K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 39.54% over the last quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Background Information

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.

