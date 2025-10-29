Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 50.74

The average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group (NasdaqGM:BWFG) has been revised to $50.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of $45.90 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.96 to a high of $55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from the latest reported closing price of $43.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWFG is 0.04%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 3,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 267K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 37.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 51.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 184K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 177K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 159K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 12.21% over the last quarter.

