Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $29.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 4.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.87% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bankwell Financial Group is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.87% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38.

The projected annual revenue for Bankwell Financial Group is $89MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual EPS is $3.81, a decrease of 23.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bankwell Financial Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 9.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BWFG is 0.0351%, an increase of 3.5764%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 2,892K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 273,623 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 189,303 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213,200 shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172,076 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 119,292 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,823 shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWFG by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 110,338 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.