Bankwell Financial announces 250,000 share repurchase program

On October 28, the company announced that on October 23, its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the share repurchase plan, the company is authorized to buy back up to 250,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. In connection with the authorization of the new plan, the company terminated its existing plan, originally approved in 2018 and amended in 2021, pursuant to which the company has purchased 532,802 shares of its common stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BWFG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.