BankUnited reports Q3 EPS 81c, consensus 74c

“We’re happy with third quarter results as our balance sheet transformation story continues. Margin expanded again this quarter and credit remains well managed. Looking forward, we are optimistic about the environment, our markets and opportunities to grow core customer relationships. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted by the recent storms and we are here to support our employees, clients and communities,” said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and CEO. The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded by 0.06%, to 2.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 2.72% for the immediately preceding quarter.

