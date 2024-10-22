News & Insights

Markets
BKU

BankUnited Q3 Profit, Interest Income Rise

October 22, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Tuesday reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.81 per share for the third quarter, higher than $47.0 million, or $0.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 10 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased to $234.1 million from $214.84 million last year.

Provision for credit losses declined to $9.25 million from $33.05 million in the previous year.

Non-performing loans totaled $224.5 million or 0.92% of total loans at September 30, compared to $173.5 million or 0.70% of total loans at June 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.