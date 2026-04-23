BankUnited Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates as Expenses & Provisions Rise Y/Y

BankUnited, Inc. BKU reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line was up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily hurt by a rise in non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. A decline in loan balance was also a headwind. However, growth in net interest income (NII) and fee income provided some support. Also, a modest increase in deposit balance acted as a tailwind.



Net income totaled $61.9 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $70.4 million.

BankUnited’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Up

Quarterly net revenues were $273.7 million, up 7.2% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.7 million.



In the reported quarter, NII was $249 million, which rose 6.8%. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 2.99%. Our estimates for NII and NIM were $256.4 million and 3.07%, respectively.



Non-interest income of $24.7 million increased 10.9% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was mainly driven by higher deposit service charges and fees, gains on investment securities and other non-interest income. We had projected a non-interest income of $26.5 million.



Non-interest expenses increased 4.5% to $167.3 million. The rise was due to higher employee compensation and benefits costs and other non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower depreciation of operating lease equipment costs, deposit insurance benefit, occupancy and equipment costs and technology costs. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was $172.4 million.

BankUnited’s Loans Decrease & Deposits Increase Sequentially

As of March 31, 2026, total loans were $24.1 billion, down marginally from the prior quarter. Total deposits amounted to $29.4 billion, slightly up from the previous quarter. Our estimates for total loans and total deposits were $24.1 billion and $28.8 billion, respectively.

BKU’s Credit Quality Worsens

In the reported quarter, BankUnited recorded a provision for credit losses of $24.6 million, up 62.9% from $15.1 million in the prior-year quarter. We had expected the metric to be $15.4 million.



As of March 31, 2026, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.61%, up 28 bps year over year. Also, the non-performing assets ratio was 0.79%, up 3 bps.

BKU’s Capital & Profitability Ratios: Mixed Bag

As of March 31, 2026, the Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.2%, the same as of March 31, 2025. The total risk-based capital ratio was 14%, down from 14.3%.



In the reported quarter, the return on average assets was 0.72%, up from 0.68% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average stockholders’ equity was 8.1%, down from 8.2%.

Share Repurchase

During the quarter, BankUnited repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares for $60 million.

Our View on BankUnited Stock

An elevated expenses base, along with significant exposure to commercial real estate and residential loans, is expected to weigh on BankUnited’s profitability. Additionally, weak credit quality remains a near-term headwind. However, higher NII, diverse fee income and stabilizing funding cost are expected to offer some support.



BankUnited, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BankUnited, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BankUnited, Inc. Quote

Currently, BKU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

First Horizon Corporation FHN posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 53 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. This compares favorably with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



FHN’s results benefited from higher NII and a rise in non-interest income, along with improved credit quality. However, the rise in expenses remains a headwind.



WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line also jumped 27.7% year over year.



WAFD’s results reflected higher NII and non-interest income. However, elevated expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. A decline in loans and deposits was another headwind.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.